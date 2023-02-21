Barkhan murders: Balochistan govt constitutes JIT

QUETTA: Balochistan Home Department has constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) under the supervision of DIG Loralai Division to probe into the cold-blooded murders in Barkhan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Balochistan Home Department appointed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Loralai Division as the JIT chairman while other members include Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation Quetta and the representative of the Special Branch Barkhan.

According to the declaration, the JIT can include anyone in its team. The five-member JIT will compile the probe report within 30 days.

Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau said that the government will conduct an impartial investigation into the Barkhan murders. Prior to the Barkhan incident, the government directed all commissioners to send a report regarding private jails.

The home minister said that the commissioners have not spotted any private jails across the province.

Barkhan: Dead bodies in a well

Three bullet-riddled bodies of a woman and her two sons were recovered from a well by police in Balochistan’s Barkhan district.

Police said that the slain woman was the wife of a citizen namely Khan Muhammad Marri and the other bodies were identified as her two sons.

Police detailed that all three victims were killed in the firing, whereas, the woman’s face was horribly distorted by pouring acid on it.

They said that the bodies were thrown into the well by the killers. It was learnt that the woman and her sons were allegedly imprisoned in a private jail of a provincial minister, said the victims’ relative said, adding that five more persons were still present in the private prison.

Following the incident, the heirs staged a sit-in outside CM House Quetta along with the bodies. The protestors demanded the registration of the First Information Report (FIR) against the provincial minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran for the brutal murders.

Khetran rejects ‘propaganda’

Reacting to the Barkhan incident, Balochistan minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that propaganda is being made against him. He said that he is residing in Quetta for 10 days and he has no connection with the incident.

He also rejected the allegations of having any private jail in his constituency. Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran ruled out the impression that every sardar or nawab has a private prison in the stronghold.

He asked the media to visit his area and spot any private jails or prison cells.

