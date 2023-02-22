Barkhan murders: Heirs continue sit-in for Khetran’s arrest

QUETTA: The heirs of three people brutally murdered in Barkhan continued their sit-in in the Red Zone of Quetta. ARY News reported.

Three bullet-riddled bodies of a woman and her two sons were recovered from a well by police in Balochistan’s Barkhan district.

Balochistan minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran is accused of terrifying murders in Barkhan. The heirs of the deceased have been demanding the recovery of five disappeared family members of Muhammad Marri and the arrest of Khetran.

The heirs while rejecting the inquiry committee formed by the government, have demanded to constitute a judicial committee headed by Balochistan High Court judge.

The protestors vowed to continue their sit-in until their demands are met and claimed the raid at Abdul Rehman Khetran’s house was a ‘drama’ of police.

Barkhan murders

Three bullet-riddled bodies of a woman and her two sons were recovered from a well by police in Balochistan’s Barkhan district.

Read more: BULLET-RIDDLED BODIES OF MOTHER, SONS FOUND FROM WELL IN BARKHAN

Police said that the slain woman was the wife of a citizen namely Khan Muhammad Marri and the other bodies were identified as her two sons.

Police detailed that all three victims were killed in the firing, whereas, the woman’s face was horribly distorted by pouring acid on it.

They said that the bodies were thrown into the well by the killers. It was learnt that the woman and her sons were allegedly imprisoned in a private jail of a provincial minister, said the victims’ relative, adding that five more persons were still present in the private prison.

Khetran rejects ‘propaganda’

Reacting to the Barkhan incident, Balochistan minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that propaganda is being done against him.

He said that he is residing in Quetta for 10 days and he has no connection with the incident.

He also rejected the allegations of having any private jail in his constituency. Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran ruled out the impression that every sardar or nawab has a private prison in the stronghold.

Comments