Barney the Dino caught purple-handed in fly-tipping scandal

Barney the Dinosaur was caught red-handed in Southend-on-Sea on CCTV. The Dinosaur seemingly traded wholesome singing and hugs in a treehouse for fly-tipping.

In the CCTV footage, the big purple dinosaur stopped to look both ways before crossing, so it’s either got road sense or it’s just scouting for witnesses.

The dinosaur is further seen racing across with two black bin bags clutched in its tiny arms, and it hurls the rubbish onto the pavement, right next to a wheelie bin.

The prehistoric fly-tipper makes a quick getaway, pausing mid-escape for a celebratory pole dance on a lampost.

A resident who sent the footage to “Your Southend” said: ‘I couldn’t believe my eyes! It was the night before bin day, too.‘Clearly, he is struggling with the new bin rules!

The new rules for Southend-on-Sea residents include larger 240-litre wheelie bins, replacing the standard 180-litre versions for eligible households. Clearly, the purple dinosaur’s family isn’t eligible and has too many fossils to dispose of.

Another resident who was awoken by the noise said: ‘Well, Barney the Dinosaur was certainly up to some mischief in Southend last night.’Many people have taken to social media, highly amused by the CCTV footage.

One Facebook user commented: ‘That’s not a T-Rex it’s a Doyouthinktheysaurus. ’ Another said: ‘I think Barney is staging his own little anti-bins revolt, Robin Hood style. Long live Barney.’

Another expressed empathy toward Barney’s plight: ‘We are in the same position because the last black bin collection was at 6 am and we hadn’t had a chance to put the bins out. ‘So now we have a month’s worth of black bins, which is clearly not ideal! ‘The issue with fortnightly collections is that if you miss one, you are screwed. Might order a T. rex outfit on Amazon now.

An appeal has been launched to find the fly-tipping culprit before it litters elsewhere.