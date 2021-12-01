UAE’s first drone delivery service provider breaks two Guinness World Records

DUBAI: BARQ EV, a UAE smart mobility solutions company, has broken two Guinness World Records, WAM news agency reported.

BARQ broke records by executing the longest flight of a drone for the delivery service at 13.584 km, and the longest non-stop return flight for a drone at 18.065 km, which is one of the longest distances for a drone.

BARQ EV is the first licensed drone delivery service provider in the UAE.

Ahmad Al Mazrui and Abdullah Abu Sheikh, founders of BARQ EV, said, “We are at the very nascent stage of the company, and we have already broken two Guinness World Records. It is an extremely proud moment for all of us. This achievement is a testimony to our readiness to launch the drone delivery service in the country.”

Al Mazrui and Abu Sheikh pointed at the latest global trend in developing innovative services in the transportation and logistics sector, which ranked fourth among the most funded industries in the MENA region and recorded a growth of 122 percent in 2021, with several leading companies based in UAE and Egypt.

“BARQ EV is expected to achieve remarkable success in the transportation and logistics sector in the region due to its unique services,” they added.

BARQ EV will be launched in early 2022, backed by three ambitious entrepreneurs in the advanced technology sector. The company is spearheaded by three dynamic individuals who have achieved great success in the technology and investments space: CEO and Co-Founder Abdallah Abu Sheikh, a serial entrepreneur armed with the experience of developing and launching technology projects in the region, who launched Rizek – a service marketplace in the UAE and Egypt.

Also, Ahmed Al Mazrouei, technology investor in the UAE, has worked in the Abu Dhabi Investment Council and as Director of Al Mazoon Investments. Finally, Mazen Al-Jubeir, an early investor in technology projects, has made successful investments in the mobility sector with Careem & Mrsool to meet the increasing demand for efficient and effective operations that provide safe, convenient and more advanced methods of operation.

The three entrepreneurs aim to make the transport and logistics sector more sustainable through sustainable, environmentally friendly complexes and to achieve the company’s vision of supporting service providers to achieve economic success based on providing innovative integrated solutions and charting a new path for service providers by implementing a comprehensive system focused on smart solutions.

