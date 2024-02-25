Barrister Gohar among others in run for PTI’s chairmanship

ISLAMABAD: Different candidates including Barrister Gohar Ali Khan submitted nomination papers for the chairman slot in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) intra-party elections, ARY News reported.

As per details, Ashraf Qureshi, Mohammad Aslam, and Naveed Anjum have also submitted their nomination papers for the post of chairman. The deadline for filing nomination papers was 25 February at 3 pm.

The nomination papers of the 15-member panel headed by secretary general candidate Umar Ayub were also submitted.

Meanwhile, Yasmin Rashid submitted the nomination papers for a main position in the PTI Punjab chapter. Muhammad Khan Madani and Asad Hanif are also vying for party positions in the province.

The panels of Haleem Adil Sheikh and Khawand Bakhsh Ghulam Mohammad are in the run from Sindh. Ali Amin Gandapur-led panel is vying for the elections for the party positions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Dr. Munir Baloch and others have filed the nomination papers from Balochistan.

Different Returning Officers are appointed in the center and provinces to receive the nomination papers. The intra-party elections of the PTI will be held on March 3, as per the schedule announced by the party.

Earlier, the PTI announced it to hold its intra-party elections on March 03. According to the election schedule, the nomination papers for intra-party elections can be submitted on February 23 and 24.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on Feb 25, while other decisions about the schedule will be held on Feb 27. “The polling for the election will be held on March 03,” the party added.