Barrister Gohar, Army Chief meeting only focused on security issues: sources

Islamabad: Security sources have revealed that a recent meeting between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar and KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, has been misinterpreted, ARY News reported.

According to security sources, the discussion, held in Peshawar, was centered on security and counter-terrorism issues.

Sources revealed that Barrister Gohar attempted to divert the conversation towards political matters, but was told to discuss such issues with politicians instead.

Security sources lamented that the meeting’s context was distorted, and expressed disappointment over attempts to politicize the security discussion.

The development came after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Barrister Gohar Thursday confirmed his meeting with COAS General Asim Munir.

In an informal conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, Barrister Gohar revealed that the meeting took place in Peshawar and was also attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

The PTI chairman stated, “We presented our entire case to the COAS Asim Munir, and the response from the other side was encouraging.”

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf submitted a charter of demands during the third round of negotiations with the federal government.

The document outlines the party’s call for the establishment of two Commissions of Inquiry to address critical events and ensure transparency in the judicial process.

During the meeting, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq offered to step down as the committee chairman, but PTI’s Omar Ayub expressed confidence in his leadership. Subsequently, PTI presented a three-page charter detailing its demands.

In the written demands, PTI has demanded of the federal government to establish two commissions. The first would investigate the events of May 9 and the legality of PTI’s chairman’s arrest, while the second would examine incidents occurring between November 24 and 27.