No dialogue if Govt disagrees over judicial commission: Hamid Raza

ISLAMABAD: Sahibzada Hamid Raza, a member of the negotiating team of the PTI, said that the next round of dialogue will not happen if the government disagree over the constitution of judicial commission, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking to media ahead of another round of talks with government today, Hamid Raza said,” We will share with the government everything in writing today”.

He said, after agreement over the judicial commission, the terms of reference (TORs), can be discussed. “The next round of talks won’t take place in case of the government’s disagreement over the judicial commission,” he further said.

Hamid Raza said that the election tribunal should be allowed to work independently over the issue of Form-45 and 47 after the judicial commission and release of political prisoners.

Hamid Raza said that the delay in talks is not on our part but it is from the government.

He also denied one-on-one meeting of the PTI’s Barrister Gohar with someone.

The PTI has been engaged in political dialogue with the government over its various demands. The previous round of the political reconciliation talks were held on January 02.

The government team has sought the demands from the PTI in writing to discuss headways over the ongoing political situation.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had invited the opposition party for dialogue over political issues.