Barrister Gohar fears disqualification of 39 parliamentarians in May 9 cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan expressed deep concern over the potential disqualification of 39 parliamentarians belonging to the party in cases pertaining to May 9 riotss.

In a statement, the PTI chairman feared that that 25 members of the Punjab Assembly, 11 Members of the National Assembly (MNAs), and three senators might be convicted in the cases.

Barrister Gohar said all PTI members in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly are also under threat of similar actions. He said that the total number would rise to 75 if their members are convicted November 26 cases.

“There is no parliamentarian, including myself, who does not face a case,” the PTI chairman said and added that at least six cases are registered against him.

Barrister Gohar criticised restrictions imposed on the party, saying that they were not allowed to hold a public gathering at D-Chowk, and were instead directed to conduct it at Sangjani.

The statement followed a series of convictions of the PTI leaders in May 9 cases. On Tuesday, Opposition Leader in Punjab Ahmed Khan Bachar along with 32 PTI workers were sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment each in the May 9 riots case by an Anti-Terrorism Court in Sargodha.

Later in the same day, an ATC in Lahore jailed Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, former Punjab Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema and other leaders for 10 years. Senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi; however, was acquitted in the case.