Yasmin Rashid among others convicted, Shah Mahmood acquitted in May 9 riots case

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore sentenced several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed, and Senator Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in prison and acquitted Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a case pertaining to arson and vandalism on May 9.

The ATC pronounced the verdict after conducting numerous hearings at Koth Lakhpat Jail , and recording evidences.

The court also ordered the acquittal of Hamza Azim and five other accused individuals, clearing them of charges related to the May 9 riots.

The trial court pronounced its reserved verdict in the case related to rioting at Sherpao Bridge on May, 2023 following PTI founder Imran Khan’s arrest. The court acquitted five accused, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while sentencing eight others, including Yasmin Rashid, Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, and Ijaz Chaudhry, to 10 years imprisonment each.

Ali Hassan, Afzal Azeem Khalid Qayyum, Riaz Hussain, and former Punjab Governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema are among those jailed for 10 years.

The May 9, 2023, protests in Pakistan followed the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan by paramilitary forces in Islamabad, prompted by the National Accountability Bureau in a corruption case.

These protests PTI supporters, turned violent, targeting military and government installations, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander’s House (Jinnah House) in Lahore.

PTI founder has been named as main accused in all the May 9 riots cases.

Earlier in the day, an ATC in Sargodha has sentenced Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Ahmed Khan Bachar and 32 PTI workers to 10 years of imprisonment each in the May 9 riots case

The verdict was announced by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Muhammad Naeem Sheikh.

The case, registered at the Musa Khel police station, pertained to the violent protests and vandalism that erupted in Mianwali following the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan in a graft case.

The ATC found Ahmed Khan Bachar and the other accused guilty of participating in the unrest, which targeted state institutions and public property.