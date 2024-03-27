Barrister Gohar calls IHC judges’ letter to SJC a turning point

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar has termed the Islamabad High Court judges’ letter to the Supreme Judicial Council, a turning point in judicial history, ARY News reported.

Talking to media Barrister Gohar Ali has said that the interference in judiciary continuing till present day, “We vehemently condemn it”.

He said, “this interference made in specific political cases, which were only belong to the PTI”.

He called for constitution of a judicial commission to conduct an inquiry of the matter.

He said that the inquiry of the judges’ letter should be conducted by an open court.

“The decisions in cases against the PTI’s founder, made on political grounds”, Barrister Gohar said. “The cases against the PTI’s founder should be withdrawn,” he said and urged for his release.

It is pertinent to mention here that six serving judges of the Islamabad High Court have penned a letter to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), urging it to summon a judicial convention to review matter of “interference of intelligence agencies with judicial functions”.