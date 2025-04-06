PTI chairman orders senior leaders to refrain from public disagreements

Barrister Gohar, Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has issued important directives to senior leaders after reports of internal disputes and differences emerged within the party, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar reached out to central leaders Ali Amin Gandapur, Asad Qaiser, and Taimur Jhagra, urging them to refrain from making public statements against each other.

The PTI chairman emphasised that, going forward, party officials should not express their differences in public. All party matters should be resolved through the proper internal forums.

Sources indicate that Barrister Gohar expressed concern over statements made by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and will take the situation up with the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, to seek his input.

Earlier, Former Speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser called on the party leadership to conduct a thorough investigation into the recent statements made by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, which he believes conflict with the vision of Imran Khan.

He further urged that the stance of PTI founder Imran Khan on these statements should be presented before the nation.

Asad Qaiser emphasised that Imran Khan, given the current political climate, believes such remarks should be avoided. He stressed that the party’s primary focus should remain on securing the release of the PTI founder and his associates.

The former Speaker added that internal party matters should not be escalated in a way that weakens the ongoing struggle for Imran Khan’s release.

He advised Ali Amin Gandapur to channel his energy towards improving governance and law and order in the province and to stay aligned with the broader party objective of freeing its imprisoned leaders.

It is worth mentioning that just a day earlier, Chief Minister Gandapur held a press conference at KP House, Islamabad, stating that the provincial government’s policy regarding the return of Afghan citizens is clear: they will be sent back with dignity, not in a state of helplessness, by local traditions.

He opposed the government policy to tackle the people who resorted to arms.