30.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Advertisement -

Barrister Jahangir Jadoon resigns as Islamabad advocate general

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon on Saturday resigned from his potion of advocate general Islamabad citing personal reasons, ARY News reported.

Jahangir Khan Jadoon has tendered his resignation to President Arif Alvi.

Last year in May, President Dr Arif Alvi had appointed Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon as Advocate General Islamabad and denotified Advocate Niazullah Niazi as Advocate General Islamabad.

Image

Before his appointment as Advocate General, Jadoon actively defended journalists in the cases registered under Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) during the PTI regime.

He was a member of the Journalists Defence Committee of the Pakistan Bar Council.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.