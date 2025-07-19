Barrister Saif defends KP, questions Punjab’s flood response

PESHAWAR: Barrister Saif, Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, responded strongly to recent comments made by Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar over Swat tragedy, ARY News reported.

Reacting to Tarar’s remarks linking the Swat tragedy to corruption, Barrister Saif accused the PML-N of using natural disasters as political tools.

He said that the party had made it a habit to politicise national tragedies, especially when they involve PTI-led regions.

He praised Ali Amin Gandapur, Chief Minister of KP, for his dignity and maturity in offering help to Punjab during recent rain-related emergencies.

In contrast, he accused PML-N ministers of showing “petty politics” instead of unity in the face of national challenges.

Barrister Saif questioned Atta Tarar ‘s double standards, asking what explanation the minister would offer for the multiple disasters that have taken place in Punjab and Islamabad.

He pointed out that even a few hours of rain have exposed serious weaknesses in the drainage and infrastructure systems of these regions.

He further added that roads in Islamabad and Lahore have turned into lakes, while the so-called development claims in Punjab have “drowned” in the floodwaters.

“Even the promises of turning Lahore into Paris have been washed away,” Saif remarked sarcastically.

The KP government’s response comes amid rising criticism following the Swat incident, but Barrister Saif insists that political point-scoring at such a time is both irresponsible and insensitive.

Earlier, Saif threatened to resign over the allocation of tickets for the upcoming Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, scheduled for July 21.

Barrister Saif, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor, was reportedly committed to implementing directives issued by the PTI founder during a recent meeting at Adiala Jail.

Sources indicated that the party founder instructed Barrister Saif to announce six PTI nominees for the Senate election.

However, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur allegedly attempted to delay the announcement.

Sources further claimed that Gandapur and Aleema Khanum exerted pressure on Barrister Saif, citing the need for further consultation.

In response, Barrister Saif reportedly stated, “I will resign from my position before betraying the party founder’s trust.”