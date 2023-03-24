Barrister Shehzad Elahi resigns as AGP

ISLAMABAD: Barrister Shehzad Elahi on Friday resigned as attorney general of Pakistan, citing sources, ARY News reported.

Shehzad Elahi’s resignation comes nearly seven weeks after his appointment was confirmed by President Arif Alvi on Feb 2.

اٹارنی جنرل آف پاکستان بیرسٹر شہزاد عطا الہی نے استعفی دیدیا#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/UzRRrIAMMG — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) March 24, 2023

Elahi is the grandson of former president Fazal Ilahi Chaudhry and enjoys a good reputation for his hard work, integrity and understanding of legal issues.

He is also a corporate lawyer who has rich experience in commercial, tax and banking laws, civil, commercial, corporate, constitutional litigation, etc.

The AGP office had been vacant since last October when Ashtar Ausaf Ali resigned, citing health reasons.

In January, the apex court had held that the AGP was a constitutional post and it could not be left vacant since there was no mention of an acting AGP in the Constitution.

