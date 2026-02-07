Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan recreate Beatlemania moment at 'Beatles' set

Beatlemania appears to be back in full force as Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson and Barry Keoghan were spotted filming scenes for their upcoming Beatles biopic project in London.

On Tuesday, February 3, the trio was photographed on set for The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event, director Sam Mendes’ ambitious four-part series exploring the lives of the legendary band members.

The actors appeared to be recreating moments from the Beatles’ early rise to fame, complete with screaming fans and heavy police presence.

In the film, Mescal portrays Paul McCartney with Dickinson bringing life to John Lennon, and Keoghan playing Ringo Starr.

The trio were seen wearing the band’s signature early-1960s look. Each actor sported mop-top haircuts and dark tailored suits, a nod to the Beatles’ earliest public appearances.

Actors dressed as police officers escorted them through the scene, echoing the frenzy the band faced at the height of their early popularity.

Joseph Quinn, who portrays George Harrison, also stars in the project, rounding out the iconic foursome.

The new look at the set of director Sam Mendes’ Beatles movies comes after Sony Pictures released the first official images of the lead actors in character.

For the unversed, John Lennon died at 40 in 1980 while Harrison passed away at 58 in 2001.

The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event is in theaters in April 2028.