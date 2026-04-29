Barry Keoghan has spoken out against what he describes as “absolutely disgusting” and “vile” online abuse directed at him and his loved ones amid rumors that he cheated on Sabrina Carpenter.

The Saltburn actor addressed the backlash in a candid statement when he appeared on Benny Blanco’s Friends Keep Secrets podcast for its April 28 episode.

While speaking, Barry shared how the claims of infidelity impacted his day-to-day life, revealing that the criticism has gone beyond him personally and extended to attacks on his character and even his family.

He said the allegations, which surfaced around the end of their relationship in December 2024, were “not true” and built on a narrative he never confirmed.

The rumors linked him to influencer Breckie Hill, but Keoghan said the situation spiraled after a viral video made claims that were later walked back, though the correction failed to gain the same attention.

As speculation intensified, the 33-year-old actor chose to step away from the spotlight, even deactivating his Instagram account. “I can only sit and take so much,” he had written at the time, explaining on the podcast that he “just disappeared” rather than fueling further public scrutiny.

“I’m not asking people to become my fan or like me,” he added. “I’m asking for people to stop assuming, and also stop jumping on this narrative and attacking me, and dragging me down in any way you can.”

Barry Keoghan, who shares his three-year-old son Brando with ex-partner Alyson Sandro, expressed particular concern about the impact such comments can have when they involve family members.