Barry Manilow pauses tour over health recovery

Barry Manilow’s April arena performances have been postponed due to stringent medical orders for ongoing recuperation. Due to lung function limits following surgery, the 82-year-old entertainment great has canceled all of his planned April performances worldwide. Fans are currently waiting for his comeback performances to be rescheduled.

Following a routine MRI, Barry Manilow disclosed in December that he had stage 1 lung cancer. The renowned musician called the discovery of the early-stage malignant lesion “pure luck.” In January, he underwent a successful lobectomy to remove the damaged part of his left lung, necessitating an emergency postponement of his tour.

Despite these obstacles, the 82-year-old legend has maintained optimism. His medical team celebrated a significant win in his fight against cancer by confirming that he is currently cancer-free. However, before returning to full performance routines, recovery from major lung surgery necessitates thorough rehabilitation and meticulous physical conditioning.

After being diagnosed, Barry Manilow immediately postponed his January concert dates. Later, in February, those engagements were rescheduled for February and March. All of the April arena events have now been postponed indefinitely. The most recent fan email, sent on Wednesday, stated: “The Manilow arena concert performances scheduled for April will now be rescheduled to a later date due to doctor’s orders.”

His medical team takes his recuperation very seriously, as evidenced by the delays. His lungs are not yet strong enough for 90-minute, full-energy performances; therefore, doctors ordered the pauses. Manilow emphasized the substantial physical changes needed when he told People magazine that he had to “learn how to breathe again.”

Major Venues Affected: The postponements include locations in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, such as the UBS Arena in Elmont (April 10–13) and the Prudential Center in Newark (April 14). Devoted fans around the country eagerly awaited each canceled show.

Manilow is nevertheless determined to come back stronger. “I have to get on that treadmill because I don’t want to throw it away,” he said to People magazine in late March. “If I can’t, I want to know that I tried everything to get back on the road.”

“I have to learn how to breathe again. The shows I do are full of energy, and unless you’re in top-notch shape, you can’t make it through 90 minutes without this one lobe,” Barry Manilow told People magazine in March 2026.

Manilow hasn’t canceled his full tour despite recent setbacks. He intends to continue performing at his Westgate Las Vegas residency, where he remains an active performer. Now, the emphasis is on sustainable, gradual recovery techniques that enable full healing prior to resuming full arena routines.