Barry Manilow reveals about his health conditions

American singer Barry Manilow posted a statement on social media, disclosing his health condition.

On Monday, in an Instagram post, Manilow posted a statement in which he shared that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

He also wrote, “As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks”. He further said, “Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK. The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed”.

He further said, “It was pure luck that enabled the doctor to detect it early”. Manilow also said that he will be going under surgery soon, now that his “Christmas A Gift of Love” concerts are done.

According to a press release, Manilow will undergo surgery in late December. “Following surgery, doctors have prescribed a month of recovery.”

“The doctors do not believe it has spread, and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis,” Manilow added in his social media statement. “So, that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns”.

Regarding his January concerts, Manilow wrote, “I’m very sorry that you have to change your plans”.

He also stated, “Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around”.

Manilow wished his followers a happy holiday and encouraged them to get checked out “if you have even the slightest symptom”.

The post also included the new concert dates, which will be held from February through April.