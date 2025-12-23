Barry Manilow to undergo lung cancer surgery

Barry Manilow has disclosed that he will have surgery after receiving a lung cancer diagnosis.

In an attempt to combat the condition, which is still in its early stages, the 82-year-old singer, whose string of upbeat singles from Copacabana to Mandy has made him one of pop music’s most adored showmen, will have surgery to remove a portion of his lung.

His long-standing residency at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino has caused him to postpone a number of forthcoming live performances, but he has hinted that he would return to the stage before Valentine’s Day.

“As many of you know, I recently went through six weeks of bronchitis followed by a relapse of another five weeks.” Barry Manilow said in a statement.

“Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI just to make sure that everything was OK.” he continued.

“The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed. It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early.” the Can’t Smile Without You star added.

“The doctors do not think it has spread, and I’m taking tests to confirm their diagnosis,” he went on. That’s it. No chemotherapy. There is no radioactivity. Just repeats of I Love Lucy and chicken soup.

“I’m counting the days until I return to my home away from home at the Westgate Las Vegas for our Valentine’s weekend concerts.” the 82-year-old revealed.

Manilow has been a resident of the Westgate Las Vegas for sixteen years. After secretly married his manager and longtime lover Garry Kief in 2014, the musician, who has been in the public eye for decades, came out as gay in 2017.