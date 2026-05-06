The new Pakistani drama Bas Tera Saath Ho opened on an emotional note, paying tribute to its late writer Saira Raza, whose legacy continues to shape the story.

The first episode of the drama aired on Monday night and began with a heartfelt message dedicated to Raza, who passed away in June 2025 following a cardiac arrest. The tribute honored her contribution to the industry alongside a black and white photo of her.

“In Memory of our Beloved Writer SAIRA RAZA Your legacy continues through every word of this story (1979 – 2025),” they wrote along the photo.

Directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, the drama marks the on-screen return of Farhan Saeed and Sana Javed, generating significant anticipation among viewers. The show replaced a previous hit Kafeel in its time slot and quickly drew attention for its strong character setup.

In the drama, Farhan Saeed plays Anas – a character portrayed as vulnerable and mistreated within his household. His role has already sparked comparisons to the iconic Hala from Mere Humsafar, also written by Saira Raza, with viewers describing Anas as a “male Cinderella.”

Saira Raza was widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s most impactful television writers. Her work includes popular dramas such as Dil Mom Ka Diya, Ab Kar Meri Rafugari and the internationally acclaimed Mere Humsafar.

Following her passing, Farhan Saeed had shared a message on social media, remembering the writer and requesting prayers, reflecting the deep respect she commanded within the industry.