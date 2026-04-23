Farhan Saeed is having a milestone moment, juggling multiple projects across television, music and film while also gearing up for an international tour.

Taking to Instagram on April 22, the singer-actor shared an emotional note alongside a collage of his latest ventures, calling it an “eventful day.” In the caption, Saeed highlighted four major updates in his career, expressing gratitude for the continued support from fans.

Among the highlights is his ongoing drama Bas Tera Saath Ho, where he stars opposite Sana Javed. The upcoming drama – set to air on ARY Digital – is directed by Qasim Ali Mureed.

“A drama that has my heart and can’t wait for you to be part of it,” he wrote, before adding, “A song that’s very close to me , the sound where it all started from.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed)

On the music front, Saeed released his latest single Beparwah on the same day. The track, part of his album Khat, holds personal significance for him.

Adding to the excitement, Saeed is also preparing for the release of his upcoming film Luv Di Saun, set to hit cinemas on Eidul Azha. Directed by Imran Malik, the film stars Mamya Shajaffar alongside Saeed, with a supporting cast that includes Mehrunnisa Iqbal, Rana Ejaz, Babar Ali and Tabrez Khan.

“A movie that always teaches you so much and you can’t feel anything except lucky to be part of,” Farhan Saeed added in the caption.

Beyond his on-screen and musical projects, Saeed revealed he is heading out for his North America tour, with scheduled stops in Chicago, Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Houston. “The goal is to keep going and the reason is the love I get,” he added.