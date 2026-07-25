Bas Tera Sath Ho director Qasim Mureed has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at one of the drama’s most talked-about episodes after it received an overwhelming response from viewers.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Mureed shared a video montage featuring moments from the filming of Shehreen and Fahaam’s lavish engagement sequence. The clip showcases the glittering set, the cast preparing for scenes and glimpses from the emotional episode that aired on Tuesday, July 21.

“Still not over all the love you guys have shown for the engagement episode! Here’s a little BTS from the shoot for you. More BTS coming soon!” the director wrote alongside the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Talha Jahangir Mir (@talhajmir)

The engagement episode marked a major turning point in the drama’s storyline. During the family celebration, the AI-generated deepfake of Anas and Ansa resurfaces and spreads among guests, turning what should have been a joyous occasion into a moment of public humiliation.

As whispers and judgement ripple through the gathering, Ansa (played by Sana Javed) refuses to leave the venue. Instead of hiding in shame, she stands her ground, displaying quiet resilience in the face of the false allegations.

Her courage ultimately inspires Anas to confront the situation publicly. In a powerful moment, he addresses everyone at the event and declares that the circulating video is an AI-generated deepfake created to destroy their reputation.

The emotionally charged sequence has been widely praised by viewers, many of whom had previously criticised Anas for remaining passive throughout much of the story.