Bas Tera Sath Ho: Farhan Saeed, Sana Javed leave fans in tears with deepfake twist

Farhan Saeed and Sana Javed have left viewers deeply emotional in the latest episode of ARY Digital’s drama Bas Tera Sath Ho which highlighted the disturbing impact of deepfake technology and online revenge culture.

In the latest episode, Anas (played by Farhan Saeed) and Ansa (played by Sana Javed) become victims of a manipulated deepfake video that is maliciously circulated by Anas’s cousin Shayaan as an act of revenge.

The false video quickly goes viral, creating chaos in their lives and leading to intense emotional and dramatic consequences.

The drama highlights how digital manipulation and cybercrime can destroy reputations and relationships within moments.

The powerful performances by both lead actors earned praises from fans as they rushed to social media to express their reactions.

“OMG the reaction of Anas and Ansa on fake viral video was very heartbreaking I can’t control my tears,” one wrote.

“AI one of the worst things that happened to us,” another added.

While a third commented, “Use of technology to ruin lives is no less a sin.”

“Could not stop crying lead’s performance amazing. In this world of cybercrimes any one can exploit So u have to be careful and investigate thoroughly before blaming,” a fourth penned.

A fifth commented, “They actually raised a really good topic on AI and cybercrime. The time it would become so common.”

Directed by Qasim Ali Mureed, Bas Tera Sath Ho is written by late writer Saira Raza.