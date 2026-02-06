Basant Festival 2026: Celebrities celebrate with caution

As the Basant festival returns to Lahore after 25 years, many celebrities have shown their excitement, which made it to their Instagram stories and reels.

Pakistani actress Maya Ali, whilst taking to her Instagram stories, teased Lahoris Lahore walo, phir kaisa chal rha hai sab? (Hey Lahore folks, how’s everything going?).

She further cautioned her fans and wrote, “Enjoy every bit of Basant, but a small request, please avoid using any kind of string(Dor) that could cause an accident”. She ended her story post with Khushiyon ko, Khushi Khushi he celebrate krte h.

Durefishan also posted on her Instagram stories, “Lahore is so happy tonight. And that makes me happy. Dill hua Bo Kaata for my city”.

Ayeza Khan takes Basant celebration to the next level as she posted a carousel of images, peaking through her car window and all dressed up in desi attire, giving the Punjabi girl vibes.

Khan captioned her post and said, “Basantiiiii, tu phir chalai Lahoreeee??? My kites are all prepared for tomorrow. Are yours???!!!?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

In a recent Instagram post, Waseem Akram greets everyone and says, “Zabardast din hai. Lahore mai basant ki amaad hai. Main ne Lahore ki tasveerein dekhi hai social media pae, Kia khubsoorat shaher lag raha hai. Basaant mai tum ai bara hua hu. Mujhe yaad hai basant ki excitement, choota tha teenager tha, cricket khel k Pakistan team mai agia. But, you know, I can understand the excitement jo Lahori iss waqt hai aur jo mehmaan bahar se bhi ai hai, excitement feel kr rhe hungae”.

He further said, “Have lots of fun guys for three days. Mai mubarak baad do ga Punjab Government ko, itna zabardast festival itne safety ke saath le kr ai hai. It’s a request to enjoy this festival, so that this festival can be celebrated every year, Family ke saath beth sakein, Guddi ura sakein, get together kai saath, but safety ke saath. All the love, and I want you to have fun. I wish I were there too, but I have to go to Srilanka for worldcup”.

He ended his video and said, “All the best, Pakistan team, and have lots and lots of fun”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wasim Akram (@wasimakramliveofficial)

On the other hand, Sahir Ali Bagga announced his new song to be released on Basant Day. In his recent Instagram post, he said, “I’m thrilled to announce something truly special and close to my heart! My upcoming track,

“GUDDI LAHORE DI UDDI” is proudly presented by the Punjab Government, bringing you the authentic spirit and vibrant festivities of Basant!

He further explained and said, “This song is a tribute to the beautiful city of Lahore, its rich culture, and the joyous tradition of Basant. We’ve poured our hearts into creating a musical experience that will make your kites soar high and your spirits even higher”.

Whilst expressing his emotions, he also said, “This is more than just a song; it’s an experience, a celebration of our roots, and a call to embrace the colours of life.” He ended the caption with suspense as the release date of the track was still kept under wraps, “GUDDI LAHORE DI UDDI” – Coming Soon to fill your Basant with unforgettable melodies!

Stay tuned for release dates and more exciting updates. Let’s make this Basant unforgettable together!

Hammad Shoaib, another Pakistani actor, has posted a reel in which he wore a colourful jacket, all reminiscent of the Basant theme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahir Aliee Bagga (@thesahiralibagga_official)

Whilst he showed his excitement, the background is also filled with roads and cars, all decorated heavily and giving out the Basant zeal. Shoaib captioned the post in capital letters and noted, “BASANT BACK IN LAHORE AFTER 25 YEARS”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hammad Shoaib (@hammadshoaib1)

Madiha Naqvi also posted on her Instagram, where she is flaunting her Jugnu while she holds it high. She wrote on her post, “Finally got my hands on Jugnu kites”.