Bashir Memon appointed PML-N’s Sindh president

LAHORE: Bashir Memon, the former director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency, has been appointed as the Sindh president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the party said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In exercise of powers conferred to President, PML-N under article 13(b) of the Constitution of the party, President PML-N is pleased to nominate Mr Bashir Memon as Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Sindh with immediate effect,” the notification stated.

Meanwhile, Shah Muhammad Shah the incumbent provincial chief has been elevated as the party’s vice president.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کی صوبہ سندھ میں بڑی تنظیمی تبدیلی بشیر میمن کو مسلم لیگ (ن) صوبہ سندھ کا صدر بنا دیا گیا شاہ محمد شاہ مسلم لیگ (ن) کے نائب صدر مقرر دونوں تقرریوں سے متعلق باضابطہ نوٹیفیکیشن جاری کر دیا گیا ہے مسلم لیگ (ن) میں شمولیت کے بعد بشیر میمن کو 29 ستمبر 2023… pic.twitter.com/ipSEZZBhne — PMLN (@pmln_org) November 7, 2023

PML-N, MQM to jointly contest polls

Separately today, PML-N and MQM-Pakistan, have announced to contest the 2024 general elections jointly.

The announcement was made by MQM-P and PML-N leaders in a joint press conference following a delegation-level meeting with former premiers Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore.

MQM delegation comprising Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal met PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz at the party’s Central Secretariat in Lahore.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the parties said they had agreed to adopt a joint strategy to put an end to the public’s woes.

“Both the parties agreed to adopt a joint strategy to bring the people of Pakistan out of the current problems and to put Pakistan back on the path of development. The two parties also decided to set up a six-member committee to prepare a comprehensive charter to address the problems of Sindh province, especially its urban areas. The committee will present the final proposals for cooperation between the two parties to the leadership within 10 days,” a PML-N statement issued after the meeting stated.