Bashir Memon denies slapping Sindh governor’s aide, calls reports baseless

KARACHI: PML-N Sindh’s president, Bashir Memon, on Friday rejected media reports claiming internal rifts within the party following the appointment of Nehal Hashmi as Governor of Sindh.

Reports had alleged that Memon had slapped Khurram Bhatti, a close aide of the governor, during a recent meeting at Bashir Memon’s residence, where the governor was accompanied by Minister of State Kheeal Das Kohistani. Sources had claimed a verbal altercation between the two leaders.

However, Bashir Memon strongly denied the allegations. He said there were no internal differences within PML-N Sindh and emphasized that the reports were “frivolous.”

He added that he had been present at every event with Nehal Hashmi after his appointment, including the visit to Mazar-e-Quaid and the reception at his residence.

Referring to Khurram Bhatti, Memon said, “He is like family; we were joking with each other. I would never imagine slapping any party worker. The party appointed Nehal Hashmi as Governor, and we will provide all possible support.”

He further urged the public not to pay attention to “baseless rumours” spread by opposition parties and reaffirmed his trust in the party leadership.

Khurram Bhatti also denied the reports, stating that Memon had only patted him on the cheek affectionately and was joking, not hitting him. “Someone misrepresented his gesture on social media,” Bhatti added.

Both leaders emphasized that the news of a slap was a misinterpretation of friendly interactions and urged the public to ignore unverified reports.