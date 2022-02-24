Bashir Memon: LHC halts investigation against ex-FIA chief

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday restrained a joint investigation team (JIT) from carrying out probe against former director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bashir Memon till further orders.

A bench of the LHC gave this restraining order on a petition filed by Memon seeking constitution of a new JIT to investigate cases against him.

The court sought the record of all inquiries and cases pending against the former FIA chief.

Memon is facing three cases of fraud, money laundering and human trafficking. He stated that despite giving a statement to the FIA, the record of cases filed against him is not being provided.

Former director general (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency Bashir Memon moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against non-provision of the record of three cases against him. He pleaded with the court to order FIA to provide the record. Following the plea, the LHC has summoned the law officer of the federal government.

