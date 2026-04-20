Basit Ali apologises for his remarks on Shan Masood

Former cricketer Basit Ali has apologised for his recent remarks regarding Pakistan cricket team captain Shan Masood.

Speaking on ARY News programme, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali said that after reviewing the video clip, he realised his words about the captain were inappropriate.

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“I regret the words I used at the time and apologise to Shan Masood and his fans,” Basit Ali said while speaking on ARY News program ahead of the match.

During the programme, analyst Shahid Hashmi highlighted the significant role of pitches in the Pakistan Super League, noting that Karachi’s surfaces have been disappointing.

He pointed out that in 13 matches, scores of over 200 were achieved only twice. Peshawar Zalmi, he added, stood out as the only team to bat confidently—posting a 200-plus total once and avoiding being bowled out in any match.

Shahid Hashmi said Peshawar Zalmi had demonstrated that quality batting could still succeed on such pitches. However, he stressed that better surfaces were needed in Karachi, as totals of 180, 190 and 200 are vital to maintaining excitement in T20 cricket.

He further warned that Karachi Kings would need exceptional performances in upcoming matches to remain in contention for the top four, otherwise their path forward could become increasingly difficult.