Basit Ali reacts to Gavaskar’s suggestion of removing Pakistan from Asia Cup

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has hit back at Sunil Gavaskar for suggesting the Men in Green be removed from the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

The former Indian cricketer stirred controversy after suggesting that the political tensions between Pakistan and India might impact the national side’s participation in the upcoming continental tournament.

“BCCI’s stance has always followed the Indian government’s direction. If the situation hasn’t changed, I don’t see Pakistan taking part in the Asia Cup [2025],” Sunil Gavaskar said during a recent interview with an Indian media outlet.

The former Indian cricketer went on to indicate the potential dissolution of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) amid the tension between the governments of both countries.

“It’s possible that the Asian Cricket Council could be dissolved. Instead, we might see a tri-series or a four-nation event. What happens next will depend on how things unfold in the coming months,” he said.

Now, Basit Ali expressed dismay over the comments made by the former Indian cricketer about Pakistan’s participation in the Asia Cup 2025.

“I would not have reacted if somebody else had said this. It is distressing to hear such things from a player of his stature,” he said during an ARY News show.

Basit Ali went on to remind Sunil Gavaskar that it would be the upcoming ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi who would decide on such things.

Earlier on his YouTube channel, the former Pakistan cricketer called Gavaskar’s comments ‘stupid’.

“Let the investigation conclude. Cricket should remain above political hostilities,” he said.

It is to be noted here that the Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place in September later this year.