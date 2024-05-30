Batman Ninja anime movie’s sequel announced

Warner Bros. Japan has announced making a sequel to Batman anime movie titled Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League.

The sequel will see original actor Koichi Yamadera return to voice the character, Screenrant reported.

While the sequel has been confirmed by Warner Bros. Japan, further details regarding the plotline are set to be revealed at Anime Expo 2024 scheduled for July 4 in Los Angeles.

Released in 2018, Batman Ninja feature was directed by Junpei Mizusaki while Kamikaze Dough and Yamato Works work were responsible for animation.

The movie showed the hero fighting several villains in feudal Japan after Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine malfunctioned.

The incident brings back a wide range of villains and Batman runs-in with some familiar foes who are terrorising Japan.

The most dangerous is Lord Joker who seeks total domination of the feudal states and the elimination of Batman.

It then comes up to Batman to fight and stop these villains from achieving their sinister goals.