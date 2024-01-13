Batsman if not bat: PTI-Nazriati issues tickets to PTI candidates

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has chalked out a Plan B by directing its party candidates to submit tickets on the symbol of ‘batsman’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

After sensing the danger of losing its iconic symbol ‘bat’, PTI has directed its candidates to file nominations under the PTI-Nazriati group, where the election symbol is the ‘batsman.’

The chairman of PTI-Nazriati, Akhtar Iqbal Dar, has issued tickets to PTI’s candidates on the symbol of batsman, sources said.

Furthermore, PTI has directed candidates to register complaints with the district, provincial, and central election commissions if ECP refuse to accept their tickets.

PTI has also instructed candidates to submit written complaints to the district and provincial election commissioners.

