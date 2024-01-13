26.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, January 13, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Batsman if not bat: PTI-Nazriati issues tickets to PTI candidates

Abdul Qadir
By Abdul Qadir
|

TOP NEWS

Abdul Qadir
Abdul Qadir
Abdul Qadir is a senior journalist working with Pakistan's biggest news channel ARY News. He is covering Prime Minister Office and Federal Cabinet of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has chalked out a Plan B by directing its party candidates to submit tickets on the symbol of ‘batsman’, ARY News reported on Saturday.

After sensing the danger of losing its iconic symbol ‘bat’, PTI has directed its candidates to file nominations under the PTI-Nazriati group, where the election symbol is the ‘batsman.’

The chairman of PTI-Nazriati, Akhtar Iqbal Dar, has issued tickets to PTI’s candidates on the symbol of batsman, sources said.

Furthermore, PTI has directed candidates to register complaints with the district, provincial, and central election commissions if ECP refuse to accept their tickets.

PTI has also instructed candidates to submit written complaints to the district and provincial election commissioners.

More to follow…

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.