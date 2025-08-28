Battlefield 6 set for playtest ahead of launch

Developer DICE Studios is set to conduct a Battlefield 6 playtest following the massive success of its two Open Beta tests.

According to Game Rant, the developer’s Battlefield Labs will hold a playtest on Friday, August 29, before the game hit the shelves on October 10.

According to the publication, the limited Battlefield 6 playtest will be an invitation-only event, with a few fans set to be selected by the developer.

Fans around the world will need to visit the official Battlefield Labs website and sign up to take part in the playtest.

Gamers will be able to access the playtest on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

According to DICE, selected players will need to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to participate in Battlefield 6 playtest, scheduled for August 29.

Read more: Battlefield 6 developers confirm big changes coming to game

Reports said that the event will see players test features for the upcoming game and provide feedback to developers.

The reports about the limited playtest comes after Electronic Arts (EA) and DICE declared the its Open Beta the most successful in the history of the Battlefield franchise.

According to EA and DICE, the two Open Beta tests included over 420 million matches played and 92 million hours of gameplay.

Taking players’ input from the tests, the developer confirmed plans to bring major changes to the game’s gunplay, maps and characters’ movement.

EA announced its plans to add general pass on recoil and tap-fire characteristics for all weapons.

Additionally, the M87A1 shotgun will require more pellets than before to secure a kill.

Players’ movement has seen several changes, including a reduction in the momentum when transitioning from a slide to a jump in Battlefield 6.