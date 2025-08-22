Battlefield 6 developers confirm big changes coming to game

Battlefield 6 developers are set to bring several changes to the game based on players’ input obtained during the Open Beta tests.

The game had two such tests to give players the opportunity to get a hold of the game’s features before its official launch on October 10.

The first Battlefield 6 Open beta ran from August 9 to 10, while the second began on August 14 and ran through August 17.

Following the two tests, EA and DICE have confirmed making several changes to the game’s gunplay, maps and characters’ movement.

The changes include making gunplay more rewarding and consistent for players in the Battlefield 6.

EA announced its plans to add general pass on recoil and tap-fire characteristics for all weapons.

Read more: Battlefield 2042 adds new map, weapons in latest update

According to the developer, the M87A1 shotgun will require more pellets than before to secure a kill.

Additionally, players’ movement has seen several changes, including a reduction in the momentum when transitioning from a slide to a jump.

“Parachute physics have also been re-tuned, with reduced initial acceleration when opening the parachute for more controlled aerial movement,” EA said.

Several players complained about the maps being small in the Open Beta tests.

EA revealed that the it has planned larger maps in Battlefield 6 upon its launch.

“More fast-paced maps, larger-scale maps are already part of our launch package, delivering action-packed gameplay and memorable, unique moments for every player. As part of the upcoming Battlefield Labs testing, we’ll be testing two new multiplayer maps: one set in Mirak Valley, the other a remake of the fan-favorite from Battlefield 3, Operation Firestorm,” the developer said.