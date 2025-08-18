Battlefield 2042 adds new map, weapons in latest update

Electronic Arts (EA) rolled out a new update for Battlefield 2042 to add a new map, weapons and rewards on Monday.

While gamers gave mostly negative reviews to the game after its release in 2021, EA and developer DICE have been rolling out new updates to rectify these mistakes over the years.

As fans await the release of Battlefield 6, EA and DICE dropped a surprising update for the 2021 entry in the shooter franchise.

Battlefield 2042 Update 9.2.0 includes a new map, weapons, fighter jets, and a free Battle Pass with 60 tiers worth of cosmetic items.

EA and DICE confirmed that the update was available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Battlefield 2042 Update 9.2.0 adds the Iwo Jima map, KFS2000 Assault Rifle, Lynx Sniper Rifle, and two new jets, including the A10 Warthog and SU-25TM Frogfoot.

The map was seen in the previous entries such as Battlefield 1942, 1943, and Battlefield V.

The developer also announced a free Battle Pass from August 18 until October 7.

EA and DICE have included 60 tiers of free cosmetic items, to celebrate different eras of the Battlefield franchise.

Additionally, Battlefield 2042 Update 9.2.0 also comes with 30 exclusive rewards for Battlefield 6, the upcoming entry in the hit franchise.

It is worth noting here that EA had also introduced multiple rewards in the two open beta tests for Battlefield 6 earlier this month.

The first opening beta, which ran from August 9 to 10, included rewards such as Seeker Soldier Dkin, All-Terrain Soldier Skin, Dominion Weapon Package, and Lights Out Player-card Background

The second open beta, held from August 14 to 17, had War Machine Vehicle Skin, Bat Company Dog-tag, and Striking Distance Weapon Package.