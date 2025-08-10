Battlefield 6 breaks Call of Duty’s record before launch

Battlefield 6 Open Beta has grabbed all the attention in the gaming industry as EA is gearing up for the release of the game.

Set to launch on October 10, the upcoming title in the popular shooter franchise is breaking records amid its Open Beta run.

According to reports, Battlefield 6 Open Beta pulled in around 520,000 Steam players at one time on Saturday, surpassing Call of Duty’s record of 491,000 players almost three years ago.

The figures also made it the weekend’s fourth biggest game on the platform, trailing behind Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, and PUBG.

Industry analysts have taken it as sign towards the diminishing gap between Call of Duty and the Battlefield franchise.

While EA has not confirmed an official figure of players in open beta, it claimed that the number made it the biggest.

“This is Battlefield’s biggest Open Beta ever. Peak time is approaching and queues will be expected. We’re working on entry times to the game, but appreciate your patience as you wait for your time to arrive,” a post from the official X account of the game read.

EA went on maintain that it was working for all players to experience a smooth and fair beta test.

It is worth noting here that PS5 players will get the exclusive ‘Advance Party’ Soldier Skin, while the developer has announced several rewards in the upcoming two beta tests of the game.

Battlefield 6 Open beta August 9-10 rewards:

Seeker soldier skin

All-Terrain soldier skin

Dominion weapon package

Lights Out player-card background

August 14-17 rewards:

War Machine vehicle skin

Bat Company dog-tag

Striking Distance weapon package