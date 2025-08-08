Battlefield 6 Open Beta unveils exciting skin for PS5 players

Battlefield 6 Open Beta will have an exclusive skin for PlayStation 5 (PS5) players upon its launches on August 9.

While the game is currently running an early-access event, the first Open Beta will begin on August 9 and run through August 10.

The developer will then run the second Battlefield 6 Open Beta from August 14 to 17.

Ahead of the event, PS5 players began noticing a skin titled, ‘Advance Party’ Soldier Skin.

It was later confirmed that the skin was exclusive for PS5 players who can unlock it by taking part in the Battlefield 6 Open Beta.

According to reports, the exclusive skin will be made available to use when the game officially launches in October.

The PS5 exclusive skin features mostly PlayStation-specific colours such as black, with bits of gray and blue.

Update – Here’s a look at the PlayStation exclusive skin for Battlefield 6. Get this skin by just playing the Battlefield 6 Beta. https://t.co/p9Tsv6ddI1 pic.twitter.com/pbm5CZ3DRs — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 7, 2025

While PS5 players will get the exclusive ‘Advance Party’ Soldier Skin, the developer has announced several rewards in the upcoming two beta tests of the game.

Battlefield 6 Open beta August 9-10 rewards:

Seeker soldier skin

All-Terrain soldier skin

Dominion weapon package

Lights Out player-card background

August 14-17 rewards:

War Machine vehicle skin

Bat Company dog-tag

Striking Distance weapon package

It is worth noting here that Battlefield 6 developers have reiterated their plans to not do over-the-top crossovers.

“It has to be grounded. That is what Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4 was – it was all soldiers, on the ground,” Battlefield 6 design director Shashank Uchi said while discussing the skins in the game in an earlier interview.

Uchil continued, “I don’t think it needs Nicki Minaj. Let’s keep it real, keep it grounded.”