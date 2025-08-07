Battlefield 6 open beta off to smashing start

EA launched the first Battlefield 6 open beta on Thursday, which received a staggering number of players within no time.

The early-access Battlefield 6 open beta will be held on August 7 and 8, while a full open beta will be made accessible to players first on August 9 and 10, and then from August 14 to 17.

Players, who have early access through Battlefield Labs sign-up before July 31, EA Play Pro subscription, or Twitch drops can play the game’s open beta.

According to SteamCharts, as many as 308,707 active players were confirmed within hours of the open beta launching on Steam.

Twitch users can also watch the participating Battlefield 6 open beta streams on for 30 minutes on August 7 and 8.

According to EA, the early-access open beta will feature limited maps and game modes, with an aim to give brief insights into the feature of the full game.

Players on PlayStation 5, Xbox consoles, and PC can play the Battlefield 6 open beta.

It is worth noting here that the highly anticipated title is scheduled to release on October 10, 2025.

Earlier, an EA developer confirmed Battlefield 6 will have artificial intelligence (AI) to backfill multiplayer servers when player numbers are low.

As per the feature, the game will introduce bots to fill the servers in case there are not enough human players to fill a 64-player server.