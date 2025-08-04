Battlefield 6 developer shares plans about crossover skins

A Battlefield 6 developer has revealed what EA plans for crossover skins, ahead of the game’s planned release.

Crossover skins have become a major feature in games such as Call of Duty and Fortnite.

Developers have been regularly introducing cosmetic skins based on actors, cartoon characters, and real-life celebrities in games.

While crossover skins regularly appear in Fortnite Battle Royale mode, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 added Nicki Minaj as a playable skin in 2023.

Several fans have been expressing their dislike for the excessive number of paid skins in the games.

After EA confirmed that Battlefield 6 will feature a separate Battle Royale mode, fans expressed their concerns that the upcoming title might be following Call of Duty and Fortnite in bringing crossover skins in the game.

However, Battlefield 6 design director Shashank Uchil has confirmed that EA would not do over-the-top crossovers and will remain “grounded”.

“It has to be grounded. That is what Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4 was – it was all soldiers, on the ground,” he said while speaking at an event in London.

Uchil continued, “I don’t think it needs Nicki Minaj. Let’s keep it real, keep it grounded.”

In an earlier interview, Battlefield Studios head Vince Zampella shared similar views.

“We want to be true to Battlefield, we want this fantasy to feel like you’d expect of Battlefield, so that’s what we’ve been focused on,” he said when asked about the Battlefield 6 features.