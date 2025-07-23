EA gears up for Battlefield 6 reveal after long delay

After a long wait, Electronic Arts (EA) is finally ready to officially reveal Battlefield 6.

The company has confirmed that a first look at the game will be shared on July 24 at 8am PT through a scheduled stream on the official Battlefield YouTube channel.

Battlefield 6 has been in discussion since 2021, when EA first confirmed work on a new entry after Battlefield 2042.

Since then, fans have seen only limited artwork and details. Now, the wait is nearly over.

The trailer listing shows key artwork of four soldiers in a modern city setting, with battles unfolding across land, sea, and air.

Battlefield 6 is set in a modern era and promises intense action with helicopters, ships, and planes all visible in the teaser image.

Leaks from earlier closed playtests have already hinted at what Battlefield 6 may bring modern combat environments, destructible buildings, fast-paced firefights, and even a battle royale mode.

These glimpses suggest a return to form for the franchise. EA aims to release Battlefield 6 before March 2026, but the date may shift depending on the timing of other major game launches like GTA 6.

Despite challenges at EA in recent months including layoffs and cancelled projects, the company seems focused on delivering a major hit with Battlefield 6.

With the official trailer due for tomorrow, fans around the world are eager to see what Battlefield 6 has in store.

