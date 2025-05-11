web analytics
Battlefield 6 publisher shares update on pricing of upcoming titles

Electronic Arts (EA) has shared a major update on the pricing of upcoming titles as fans await the release of Battlefield 6.

The update came amid reports of an imminent hike by the publishers of upcoming games.

However, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said that the company was not planning to raise the price of its games, similar to the planned hikes in Nintendo games and GTA 6.

During a recent financial call, Wilson said the company’s focus was to “deliver incredible quality and exponential value for our playerbase.”

“In terms of pricing power, our business is very different today than it was even just 10 years ago. In a world where everything we did 10 years ago was about selling shiny discs in plastic boxes in retail shelves — well, that’s still a part of our business, it’s a significantly smaller part of our business, and we now have pricing representing everything from free-to-play all the way to deluxe editions and beyond,” he said.

Read more: Battlefield 6 next playtest date emerges online

He added, “At the end of the day, whether we’re doing something that costs a dollar, or we’re doing something that costs $10, or we’re doing something that costs $100, our objective is always to deliver incredible quality and exponential value for our playerbase.”

The development came as welcoming news for gamers who are eagerly awaiting the release of Battlefield 6.

According to gaming industry experts, EA is likely to keep the pricing at $70 for upcoming games, including Battlefield 6 and Madden.

