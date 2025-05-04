Battlefield 6 next playtest date emerges online

The first playtest for the first-person shooter game Battlefield 6 has reportedly been set days after its gameplay footage leaked online.

According to a fresh leak from @Battlefieldleak on X, the playtest has been scheduled for May 9, 2025, and is expected to be exclusive to North American players.

Citing Battlefield 6’s official Discord server, the leaker revealed that the playtest will run from 7PM to 9PM (Central European Time).

This playtest follows an initial session held on March 7, which focused on gameplay mechanics and visuals.

The upcoming Battlefield 6 playtest is expected to further refine these elements and collect valuable feedback from the gaming community.

The gameplay footage from the earlier leak revealed a return to the franchise’s roots, with a modern-day setting that evokes memories of Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4.

The gameplay footage showcases the classic Conquest mode set in an urban map called Abbasid, and features a class-based system with Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon roles.

The developers also enhanced environmental destruction, such as buildings collapsing under fire, along with the reintroduction of movement mechanics like crouch sprinting and combat rolls.

Battlefield 6 is also implementing 60Hz tick rates to ensure smoother multiplayer performance.

DICE, the developer of the game, is yet to officially confirm or deny the May 9 playtest date.

Meanwhile, players interested in participating in the playtest have been advised to keep an eye on their emails for potential invitations and stay up-to-date through the official Battlefield Discord and social media channels.