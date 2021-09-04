Battlefield Mobile to make entry in action-packed game series

Electronic Arts (EA) announced that it is coming up with the release of Battlefield Mobile.

EA has shared details about its upcoming project on its website.

” The game is still in development and the team is working to ensure Battlefield Mobile truly feels like Battlefield at its core,” the statement read. “To start, only the Grand Bazaar map and the classic Battlefield game mode, Conquest, will be playable.

“Additional details on available content will be made closer to the game’s launch.”

EA stated that it will first go through a testing phase, which is invitational, and players can get themselves register on their local Google Play Store application.

“Testing slots are limited, so those who pre-register aren’t guaranteed access to playtesting, but you will be notified of later releases. Please note that this test is invitation only with a server registration limit on a first come first serve basis,” it stated.

The phase, that will kick off in Autumn 2021, will only be available on Android systems.

It continued” “As we continue with testing, we’ll expand the size of these tests, add new regions.

“When we’re ready to go broader, we’ll launch a page that allows you to pre-register for the game and sign up for news about future play tests.”

He said that the test with Android 7.0 or higher.

“The mobile devices supported by this test do not represent the final launch version, and will support more models in the future.”

Since Battlefield’s inception back in 2002, it has seen the release of 11 games and 12 expansion packs.

In 2012, EA stated that the series has been played by more than 50 million players on its 10-year celebration.

The video gaming giant had recently revealed the trailer of its upcoming instalment Battlefield 2042.

It is expected to be released on October 22 this year on platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X along with Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.