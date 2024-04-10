Bazid Khan explains why Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022

Former Pakistan cricketer and commentator Bazid Khan has explained the reason and his emotions behind Pakistan’s embracing defeat against Zimbabwe in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Speaking on ARY News program ‘Sports Room’, the former cricketer talked about his video clip which went viral on social media following Pakistan’s defeat against Zimbabwe during T20 World Cup.

During the show, host Najib asked Bazid to share about his feelings while commentating during the thriller matches and most important about his Zimbabwe loss video.

“Pakistan needed two runs to win and unfit Shaheen Afridi was sent to bat. I was thinking that Afridi is unfit and what will happen if he fails to make it,” Bazid explained.

“That’s what happened on the next ball, it was run out and we lost,” he added.

“The same scenario was going in my mind and that came out, so my feelings were like that,” Bazid Khan said on his viral video.