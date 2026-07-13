BBC Breakfast presenter Rachel Burden leaves, Sunday schedule cut explained

Long-standing BBC Breakfast presenter Rachel Burden has announced she is unexpectedly leaving the program after 11 years on the red sofa, as the British Broadcasting Corporation continues with its aggressive financial measures.

The moves, part of the network’s sweeping schedule changes and extensive job cuts throughout its news and radio divisions, have surprised many viewers, who have spent over a decade listening to Burden’s weekend broadcasts, especially after similar major daytime television shake-ups at networks including ITV.

Rachel Burden’s Departure Reason

Rachel Burden, 51, officially shared the news on Instagram this past weekend.

She posted a carousel of photos taken behind the scenes at the BBC, captioning one of them: “This is my last Sunday on the BBC Breakfast sofa before the schedule changes in September,” she wrote.

Referencing the tight finances that prompted the move, she added, “No complaints there, we have to cut our cloth.” She also expressed thanks to the crew, stating, “Having done this for 10+ years, I just wanted to say a massive thanks to the team who’ve worked through their Saturday nights to put the programme together.”

She signed off in good humor by looking forward to being able to sleep in on Sundays, stating, “More lie-ins now for me!”

Inside the BBC’s £500m savings plan, the decision comes as part of a major £500 million savings plan over the next two years by the BBC.

The drastic cuts to the budget have resulted in several sweeping organizational changes throughout the broadcaster, including: -The End of Sunday Breakfast – The show will be canceled on Sunday mornings from September, removing Burden’s Sunday role. -Hundreds of Job Losses – The BBC will cut 550 jobs across its TV, news and radio programs.

This will include about 200 staff reductions within news in order to save £25 million. -Radio 4’s ‘The World Tonight’ to Cease Production – Additionally, Radio 4’s ‘The World Tonight’ news program will be discontinued.

The program’s’ flagship “Today” show will reduce its list of permanent presenters this fall, moving to a single anchor on Saturday mornings.

Media Backlash to Broadcasting cuts

Broadcaster’s latest program adjustments received significant backlash from entertainment trade unions: “These job cuts are far from ideal,” said Philippa Childs, the head of Bectu, a national trade union for the creative industries.

She questioned how leadership can “make credible strategic decisions about the future of the BBC when so much of the organisation is left in a substantially diminished place.”

In a strongly worded statement, the National Union of Journalists said: “The loss of core news programs such as this will be devastating to regional audiences and communities that depend on the impartiality and quality of BBC news reporting.” In spite of the surprise exit, many of Burden’s co-hosts, including meteorologist Matt Taylor, expressed overwhelming love and support to her for being an absolute delight to work with on both radio and television.