BBC reporter breaks into tears in Gaza hospital amidst Israeli bombardment

A distressing moment was captured on camera when a BBC Arabic journalist, Adnan El-Bursh, during his coverage at Al Shifa Hospital broke down in tears while reporting from inside a hospital in war-torn Gaza, as he described having ‘seen things I can never unsee.’

Adnan El-Bursh, the BBC Arabic reporter fell on his knees and was overcome by emotion at the Al Shifa Hospital yesterday, after he and his team discovered that their friends, neighbors, and relatives were among those injured or tragically killed.

Despite being the largest medical facility, he describes the traumatic scenes with bodies and hundreds of seriously injured people lying everywhere inside the hospital.

Speaking to the camera with tears in his eyes, Mr. El-Bursh, a father, said, “This is my local hospital, my friends, my neighbors are inside fighting for their lives. This is my community. Today has been one of the most difficult days in my career, the things I’ve seen will haunt me forever.”

Meanwhile, as per the United Nations report, Israel’s military had issued an order to approximately one million Palestinians living in Gaza to evacuate the North.