32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, October 13, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

BBC reporter breaks into tears in Gaza hospital amidst Israeli bombardment

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A distressing moment was captured on camera when a BBC Arabic journalist, Adnan El-Bursh, during his coverage at Al Shifa Hospital broke down in tears while reporting from inside a hospital in war-torn Gaza, as he described having ‘seen things I can never unsee.’

Adnan El-Bursh, the BBC Arabic reporter fell on his knees and was overcome by emotion at the Al Shifa Hospital yesterday, after he and his team discovered that their friends, neighbors, and relatives were among those injured or tragically killed.

Despite being the largest medical facility, he describes the traumatic scenes with bodies and hundreds of seriously injured people lying everywhere inside the hospital.

Speaking to the camera with tears in his eyes, Mr. El-Bursh, a father, said, “This is my local hospital, my friends, my neighbors are inside fighting for their lives. This is my community. Today has been one of the most difficult days in my career, the things I’ve seen will haunt me forever.”

Meanwhile, as per the United Nations report, Israel’s military had issued an order to approximately one million Palestinians living in Gaza to evacuate the North.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.