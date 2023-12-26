20.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Imad Wasim sets elusive T20 record

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim set a T20 cricket record during the Big Bash League 2023-24 fixture between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

Imad Wasim, who is playing for Melbourne Stars in the ongoing 13th edition, became the fourth cricketer to score over 1000 runs and take more than 50 wickets in the format in a calendar year.

The former Pakistan cricketer scored 14 runs in the match. His knock was just enough for him to join the elusive list that features Kieron Pollard (2010), Azhar Mahmood (2012) and Andre Russell (2016).

It is pertinent to mention here that Imad Wasim had called time on his international career in November of this year.

The former cricketer played 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is. He amassed 1,472 runs and claimed 109 wickets. The left-handed all-rounder was part of the Pakistan team that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.