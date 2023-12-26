Imad Wasim sets elusive T20 record

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim set a T20 cricket record during the Big Bash League 2023-24 fixture between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Imad Wasim, who is playing for Melbourne Stars in the ongoing 13th edition, became the fourth cricketer to score over 1000 runs and take more than 50 wickets in the format in a calendar year.

Imad Wasim makes history in T20 cricket! 👏🏽 Cricketers to hit 1000+ runs AND take 50+ wickets in a calendar year in T20s: Kieron Pollard in 2010 ✅

Azhar Mahmood in 2012 ✅

Andre Russell in 2016 ✅

Imad Wasim in 2023 ✅#BBL13 | #PakistanCricket pic.twitter.com/OlbP9c6nHJ — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) December 26, 2023

The former Pakistan cricketer scored 14 runs in the match. His knock was just enough for him to join the elusive list that features Kieron Pollard (2010), Azhar Mahmood (2012) and Andre Russell (2016).

It is pertinent to mention here that Imad Wasim had called time on his international career in November of this year.

The former cricketer played 55 ODIs and 66 T20Is. He amassed 1,472 runs and claimed 109 wickets. The left-handed all-rounder was part of the Pakistan team that won the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in England.