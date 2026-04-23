BCB bars Mustafizur, Rana from PSL 2026 participation

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman will miss the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) withdrew his No-Objection Certificate (NOC) on medical grounds, officials said on Thursday.

The left-arm fast bowler, who was representing Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League 2025, will now undergo medical assessment and rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCB medical team.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to inform that, following the conclusion of the third ODI against New Zealand, the team’s medical staff has reviewed the condition of Mustafizur Rahman,” the board said in a statement.

“It has been decided that the player will undergo an immediate scan to assess his condition, after which he will commence a rehabilitation programme.”

As a result, the BCB confirmed it has withdrawn the NOC previously issued to the pacer, making him unavailable for the remainder of PSL 11.

Mustafizur had earlier missed the opening two matches of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to injury but returned in the decider in impressive fashion, claiming a five-wicket haul.

He had initially been granted clearance to feature in the PSL during two separate windows — from March 26 to April 12 and again from April 24 to May 3 — but the latest medical assessment has curtailed his participation.

The BCB also confirmed that fast bowler Nahid Rana will not be released for PSL 2026. The decision was taken to allow the youngster sufficient preparation time ahead of Bangladesh’s upcoming Test series against Pakistan.

Mustafizur’s absence is a setback for Lahore Qalandars in PSL 11, as the defending champions continue their campaign without one of their key overseas bowlers.