BCCI’s 10-point policy for players takes effect ahead of England series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) 10-point policy has taken effect as all players travelled in the team bus ahead of the first T20I against England.

According to Indian media outlets, the Indian cricketer governing body introduced the strict measures following the team’s defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Several including former Indian players raised concerns about discipline and unity among the team members as some players reportedly travelled to and from the grounds in their personal vehicles throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Taking notice of the same, the BCCI introduced several measures for players to maintain unity and discipline in the team.

Read more: BCCI bars cricketers’ families on tours after recent series loss

These measures include a ban on the use of personal vehicles while on tour and restriction on the presence of spouses with players during the team’s international tours.

The BCCI has communicated the guidelines to all state cricket associations set to host India’s series against England.

As the side gear up to face England in the first T20I, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) confirmed that no separate transportation arrangements were made for individual players.

“In keeping with the BCCI’s 10-point guidelines for players, the Cricket Association of Bengal has not arranged any separate means of conveyance [for individual players]. Only a team bus has been arranged for the Indian team. There won’t be any personal vehicles for the cricketers. We have to follow the guidelines, which clearly state that all players are expected to travel with the team to and from matches and practice sessions,” Indian media quoted the CAB president as saying.

Apart from travelling in the team bus, the BCCI also requires all players to stay for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions.

The cricket-governing body also made it mandatory for Indian players to play domestic cricket, to be considered for selection in the national team.