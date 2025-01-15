BCCI bars cricketers’ families on tours after recent series loss

Following recent defeat in Test series against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly barred cricketers’ families from accompanying them on tours, citing the need to improve team performance.

The decision comes in the wake of India’s 0-3 Test series loss to New Zealand at home and their 1-3 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

The ruling was announced after a review meeting in Mumbai, attended by BCCI officials, head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and captain Rohit Sharma, according to Hindustan Times.

The BCCI decided to reintroduce a pre-COVID-19 policy prohibiting cricketers’ wives and families from joining them on tours, except under strict conditions.

Families will only be allowed on tours lasting more than 45 days and can stay for two weeks at most.

For shorter tours, family visits will be limited to one week.

The BCCI believes family distractions may negatively impact players’ focus, and the restrictions aim to enhance concentration and performance.

Additionally, the board introduced a mandatory team travel rule. All players, regardless of their status, must travel together on the team bus. No exceptions will be granted, emphasizing team unity and camaraderie.

India’s consecutive defeats have raised questions about the team’s preparation and focus. Critics argue that distractions off the field, including family presence, could be a factor in the lackluster performances.

The new rules reflect a no-nonsense approach by the BCCI to restore India’s dominance in cricket, especially as the team prepares for upcoming international fixtures.