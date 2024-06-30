BCCI announces $15m prize money for T20 World Cup 2024 winning team

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has announced around $15 million prize money for India’s T20 World Cup 2024 winning team.

The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated South Africa by seven runs in Barbados a day earlier to clinch their first major title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Following their victory, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah announced the hefty reward which will be shared between around 25 people including coaches and support staff.

“I am pleased to announce prize money of 125 crores rupees ($14.9 million) for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024,” he wrote in a post on X.

“The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament,” Shah added.

If split equally, each individual will get around $600,000 from the $15 million prize money.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has a record prize pool of $11.25 million for the tournament.

India, as winner of the T20 World Cup 2024, will share $2.45 million along with bonuses, which the ICC said is “the highest amount in the tournament’s history”.

South Africa will share $1.28 million for finishing as the runner-up.

India on Saturday ended its 11-year global title drought as they beat South Africa by seven runs to become T20 World Cup 2024 Champions at Kensington Oval.

The Rohit Sharma-led side, who lost in the finals of the World Test Championship and the 50-overs home World Cup last year, managed to book South Africa at 169/8, defeating the Proteas by seven runs.

This was South Africa’s first senior men’s final since the inaugural Champions Trophy in Bangladesh in 1998, having lost seven semi-finals, including a gut-wrenching defeat against Australia in the 1999 World Cup.